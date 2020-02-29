Ranil says Government forced to beg from India, China

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says the Government has been forced to beg from India and China.

Speaking in Matara today, Wickremesinghe said that the Government has not been able to manage the economy.

He said that the only thing the new Government did during its 100 days in office is join hands with former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was a strong critic of the Rajapaksa regime and who has not apologised for all that he had said in the past.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka should not be seen as beggars.

He said that when the UNP was in power it managed to strengthen the economy and paid outstanding debt.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka had an economic plan and this resulted in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving funds for Sri Lanka.

However, he says the new Government has sought a debt moratorium from India and China as it is unable to manage the economy.

He says this has made Sri Lanka look like beggars which is harmful to Sri Lanka’s image. (Colombo Gazette)