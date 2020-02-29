Man arrested with over 300kg of Kerala cannabis

One person has been arrested for the possession of 323kg of Kerala cannabis in Killinochchi, the Police said.

They said the suspect had been arrested early this morning (29) while transporting the stock of cannabis from Poonerin to Vavuniya in a tipper truck.

The arrest comes following a raid conducted jointly by officials from the Army Intelligence Unit and Police Special Task Force.

The value of the stock of cannabis is yet to be estimated.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Killinochchi Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)