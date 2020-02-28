White van suspects remanded over Gampaha robbery

Six suspects, including 2 men involved in the controversial white van media briefing in November 2019, were remanded till 11 March over a robbery in Gampaha.

The suspects are charged with stealing Rs. 4.4 million from an Ayurvedic Centre in Kehelbaddara, Gampaha earlier this month.

Two of the men are identified as suspects involved in former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s controversial ‘white van’ media briefing staged just before the 16 November Presidential election.

The two men had claimed at that media briefing that they were part of a ‘white van’ abduction gang which operated during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Presidency. (Colombo Gazette)