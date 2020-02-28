UNP Working Committee fails to agree on symbol

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee today failed to agree on the symbol of the new alliance and has decided to meet again on Sunday.

The UNP Working Committee met today in an attempt to finalise the symbol of the alliance under which UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will contest the Parliamentary election.

The UNP Working Committee had earlier agreed to contest the Parliamentary election through the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegay’ under the ‘swan’ symbol.

However an issue arose at the National Elections Commission on using the symbol.

As a result the UNP Working Committee met again today to try and reach an agreement on the way forward.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that a final agreement was not reached and so they will meet again on Sunday. (Colombo Gazette)