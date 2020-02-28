SLMC pledges support to Sajith’s alliance

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has extended its support to the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the General Elections.

The decision of the SLMC was today announced by Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa during a media briefing held in Colombo, attended by SLMC Leader Rauf Hakeem.

Premadasa said the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress’ decision to support the the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, which is a UNP- led alliance, strengthens the party.

Earlier this week, the Jathika Hela Ururmaya (JHU) and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) too pledged their support to the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

The official signing of agreements between the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, minor political parties and civil society organizations is scheduled to take place on 02 March at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)