Singer Rohana Baddage approved as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Maldives

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of veteran musician Rohana Baddage as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Maldives.

Rohana Baddage was nominated to the post in early February on the recommendations of the government.

His name was sent to the High Post Committee of Parliament, which examines the suitability of nominated persons and makes recommendations to the appointing authority, after calling for public representation regarding the nominees.

All political appointees who received postings under the previous Government were recalled in January by the Ministry of Foreign Relations. (Colombo Gazette)