Five Lankan fishermen held in India

Five Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested on Thursday for allegedly fishing in Indian territorial waters by the Navy, Indian media reported.

The fishermen from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka crossed the international border and were fishing on the Indian side in the morning when a team of naval personnel on patrol duty arrested them and brought them to Dhanushkodi along with their boat, the Indian marine police said.

They were handed over to the Marine police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

Three Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Indian Navy for fishing off Dhanushkodi on February 15. (Colombo Gazette)