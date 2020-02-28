Concessions to be offered to draw airlines to Mattala

The Government has decided to offer various concessions in order to draw international airlines to the Mattala Airport.

Cabinet has decided to take steps to resume regular international flights to Mattala and also draw regional flights to the Ratmalana Airport.

“The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposals submitted by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation for promoting the airports of Mattala Rajapaksha International Airport and Colombo, Ratmalana International Airport for inauguration of air tours in the international permanent time table once again and inauguration of regional operations of the airports respectively,” the Government information department said.

Accordingly, fuel will be offered at concessionary rates for airlines using the Mattala Airport and Ratmalana Airport.

Several other concessions will also be offered for airlines and passengers arriving in Mattala, including for Sri Lankan migrant workers. (Colombo Gazette)