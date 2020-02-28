Ajith Prasanna further remanded

Retired Major Ajith Prasanna and two Navy Officers, Thushara Mendis and K.A. Gamini, were further remanded till 10 March.

They were further remanded after being produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate today.

Ajith Prasanna was arrested over a case filed by the Attorney General accusing the former of making allegations against the judiciary.

The Criminal Investigations Department filed a complaint with the Colombo High Court citing Ajith Prasanna had committed contempt of court by criticizing in the presence of the media, the case filed against Ex-Magistrate Thilina Gamage at the Colombo High Court and various other cases examined by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

He was arrested along with the two Navy Officers, who had made statements regarding a youth abduction case at a media briefing organised by the ‘War Heroes for Motherland’ organization in December 2019.

The 11 youth had been abducted and reportedly killed between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)