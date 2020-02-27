Teachers launch work to rule campaign

Thirty trade unions representing government principals and teachers have launched a work – to rule campaign from today, the All Ceylon Teachers Services Union said.

The Union said the teachers have decided to work only during school hours in order to conduct academic activities, until their demands are met.

Trade unions representing government principals and teachers engaged in a sick leave campaign yesterday (26) .

The campaign was launched over 6 key demands, including salary anomalies.

A number of schools island- wide were severely affected as a result of the sick leave campaign. (Colombo Gazette)