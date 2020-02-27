Germany to continue to support reconciliation process in Sri Lanka

Germany says it is ready to continue to support the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka, especially in view of the German history.

A German parliamentary delegation, led by Dr Peter Ramsauer, that visited Sri Lanka from 19th to 24th of February 2020 held separate meetings with the Minister of Foreign Relations and Vocational Education Dinesh Gunawardana and Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya among other representatives and stakeholders, the German Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement today.

The cross-party delegation held discussions with Gunawardana on a wide range of topics of common interest and ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In this regard, Minister Gunawardana stressed the need for more investments in Sri Lanka, especially in the tourism sector as the industry is currently slowly recovering in the aftermath of the terrible Easter Sunday attacks.

Gunawardana also informed the delegation Sri Lanka’s stance on the Geneva process. Dr. Ramsauer took this opportunity to underline Germany’s commitment to support the country’s reconciliation and accountability efforts.

Germany who has continuously supported Sri Lanka in the field of vocational education and training for over six decades, confirmed its willingness to fund a third vocational training center that is to be built in the Matara District.

Minster Gunawardana agreed that the three vocational training centers (Moratuwa, Kilinochchi and Matara) should be run under the same institutional roof and commended Germany for being one of the strongest supporters of the island nation over the course of the many years.

During the visit, the delegation also met with the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasuriya at an official luncheon hosted by him. The consultation mainly focused on the national reconciliation and accountability process and the importance of transparent tender procedures for foreign investments.

Head of Delegation Dr Peter Ramsauer reassured that Germany is ready to continue to support the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka, especially in view of the German history.

Extending the scope of vocational education and training in the country was also discussed. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya extended his gratitude to Germany for remaining a close friend of the country at all times and stressed the importance of continuing the longstanding bilateral relations. (Colombo Gazette)