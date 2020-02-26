UK and Canada disappointed with Sri Lanka’s decision

The United Kingdom and Canada are disappointed with Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw its co-sponsorship from a UN Resolution.

UK Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Lord Tariq Ahmad expressed deep disappointment that Sri Lanka has withdrawn support for the resolution.

He urged Sri Lanka to protect human rights, and focus on reconciliation, justice and accountability.

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that Canada is disappointed by Sri Lanka’s decision to change its approach to the UN Human Rights Council resolution on accountability and reconciliation.

Canada called on Sri Lanka to take further action on these priorities, and stands ready to support a prosperous and inclusive Sri Lanka.

The Government today formally withdrew its co-sponsorship from the UN Resolution on Sri Lanka and offered to address issues on accountability through a domestic process.

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena briefed the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw its co-sponsorship from Resolution 40/1.

Gunawardena, speaking at the 43rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva today, said that the Resolution on Sri Lanka co-sponsored by the former Government was a violation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

He said that the resolution was co-sponsored by the former Sri Lankan Government without the consent of then President Maithripala Sirisena or Parliament.

As a result, the Minister said that Sri Lanka will withdraw its co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1 and previous Resolutions 30/1 and 34/1. (Colombo Gazette)