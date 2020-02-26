TPA formally joins Sajith’s alliance

The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) led by former Minister Mano Ganeshan today formally joined the new alliance led by Sajith Premadasa.

The TPA made the announcement at a media briefing held at the Parliamentary complex today in the presence of Premadasa and others.

Ganesan said that the partner political parties in the TPA had unanimously agreed to join the new alliance and support Premadasa at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s journey will mainly focus on national security, reconciliation and coexistence, and economy, he pointed out.

Also addressing the media, Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa said the the joining of TPA paves the way for the party to be a representative of estate employees.

He further said the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will be the voice of estate employees and fight for their rights.(Colombo Gazette)