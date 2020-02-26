SLFP insists will not join UNP-led alliance

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today insisted that it will not join the new alliance led by the United National Party (UNP).

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera told reporters that SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena and the SLFP Central Committee are firmly against being part of any alliance with the UNP.

He said that forming a coalition with the UNP in 2015 led to the destruction of the SLFP.

“That was a historical mistake we made,” Jayasekera said.

The UNP has invited the SLFP to join its new alliance led by Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa.

Jayasekera said that while some SLFP members are not falling in line with the stand taken by the party, the party will not join hands with the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)