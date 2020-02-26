Seylan Bank, Official Banker of the ‘141st Battle of the Blues’ for the 03rd consecutive year

Seylan Bank has once again extended their support as the official banking partner for the annual Royal-Thomian cricket encounter “The Battle of the Blues 2020.

Commenting on the continued support by Seylan Bank, Gamika De Silva- Head of Marketing and Sales stated, “We are extremely proud to announce our commitment towards the 141st Battle of the Blues as the Official Banking Partner for the third successive year.

The Royal-Thomian cricketing encounter is rich in history and is one of the biggest school-level cricketing events in the calendar. The event brings new talent to the fore and is a major social gathering which brings together the young and the old cricket fanatics in the spirit of true sportsmanship and solidarity.”

The encounter will take stage from the 12th to 14th March 2020 at the SSC Grounds bringing in thrilled spectators to one forum, cheering in excitement as the two beloved teams lock horns for the glorious D. S Senanayake Challenge Shield.