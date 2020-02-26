Schools hit as teachers launch sick leave campaign

The sick leave campaign launched today (26) by trade unions representing government teachers and principals is successful, the General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union Joseph Stalin.

The sick leave campaign has been launched over 6 key demands, with 18 trade unions participating, he said.

Stalin added that a decrease in attendance of teachers and students has been reported in schools across the island this morning.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic has been reported on the 174 Borella-Kottawa bus route at Pelawatta junction in Battaramulla due to a protest staged by trade unions representing government principals & teachers.(Colombo Gazette)