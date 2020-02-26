Samagi Jana Balavegaya to be launched on 2 March

The official signing of agreements between the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, minor political parties and civil society organizations is scheduled to take place on 02 March.

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa made the announcement during a special media briefing held at the Parliamentary complex this morning.

He said that the official signing of agreements and the launch of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will take place on 02 March, at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo.

An invitation was extended by General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara and himself to Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe today to participate in the ceremony, Premadasa said.

He pointed out that both he and Wickremesinghe intend to join hands and work together peacefully in order to fulfill the requirements of the general public.

The Primary focus of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya together with its partners will be to promote unity, independence, patriotism,irrespective of race or religion, Premadasa continued.

He also assured that the party will not tolerate racism, extremism and anti- religious sentiments . (Colombo Gazette)