Ranjan Ramanayake granted bail

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was granted bail today in the case where he was accused of interfering with the functions of judges.

Ramanayake was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) last month and remanded by court till today.

He was arrested for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges.

The arrest was made after telephone conversations involving Ramanayake and several others, including judges, was leaked.

The Nugegoda Magistarte’s Court granted bail to the MP when the case was heard today.

The Government Analyst Department had told the court during the hearing today that Ramanayake’s voice matched the voice in the recordings that were leaked to the media. (Colombo Gazette)