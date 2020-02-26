Public cautioned as temperature felt on human body increases

The public have been cautioned as the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase to ‘Extreme Caution’ levels in some parts of the country.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre said that the Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase to ‘Extreme Caution’ levels at some places in the North-Western and Western Provinces and Mannar, Galle and Matara Districts.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body.

This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. lt is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

‘Extreme Caution’ levels warn of heat cramps and heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

The public have been urged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible while at work, check up on the elderly and the sick while indoors, never leave children unattended in vehicles, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated and wear lightweight and white or light colored clothing. (Colombo Gazette)