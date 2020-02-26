Navy and Air Force to assist Military Police

Navy and Air Force Personnel have been deployed to control traffic in addition to the Military Police, Acting Chief of the Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

He said Navy and Air Force Personnel have been deployed as a temporary measure to assist control traffic in Colombo and suburbs.

The Sri Lanka Corps Military Police (SLCMP) of the Army was deployed in most congested entry/exit points in Colombo and suburbs on Monday (24).

The Sri Lanka Army said this was in order to assist and ease traffic congestion in collaboration with the Colombo City Traffic Division,.

It said the SLCMP of the Army were deployed on the guidelines given by Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva under a new assignment.

The project was implemented following a conceptual notion suggested by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The deployment of Military Police personnel, covering most congested points across the city limits is expected to closely liaise with City Traffic Policemen during peak hours between 6.00 – 10.00 a.m and 4.00 – 7.00 p.m, seven days of the week. (Colombo Gazette)