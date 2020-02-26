Last two LTTE accused acquitted by Malaysia and discharged

Two more men accused of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group were acquitted and discharged by two separate High Courts in Malaysia today, the Bernama news service reported. This led to all 12 men, including two state assemblymen previously facing the same charges being freed. High Court judges Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali issued the release order after deputy public prosecutors Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad and Muhammad Asyraf Minhad informed them that they had received instructions from the Attorney-General to discontinue the proceedings against businessman B. Subramaniam, 58, and storekeeper S. Thanagaraj, 27. Earlier, Mohd Farhan Aliff and Muhammad Asyraf applied to stop the proceedings against the them in accordance with Section 254 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code and stated that there was no prospect for the charges against all the accused to be reinstated.

Lawyers S. Selvam and Gaithri Thomas representing Subramaniam and lawyer Dr N. Ahilan representing Thanagaraj, requested for their clients to be acquitted and discharged. Judge Mohd Nazlan said both men were were acquitted and discharged under Section 254 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The duo were alleged to have supported the LTTE by using their respective Facebook accounts named ‘US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM and and ‘Tamilarasan Sivam’ at the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) here, between January and October last year. They were charged under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code, which carries a life sentence or a maximum 30 years’ jail term or fine and forfeiture of any asset used or intended to be used to commit the offences, upon conviction. Thanagaraj was also charged with two counts of possessing items with elements of terrorist acts in his cellphone at two different locations in Penang on Oct 12 last year.