Water supply will be disrupted for 18- hours from 9 AM tomorrow (26), in several areas in the Gampaha District, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

The NWSDB said Ja-ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa, Ekala, Kandana, Mabola, Pamunugama, Kerawelapitiya, mahabage and surrounding areas will be affected as a result.

It added that the water disruption was due to repairs on a water supply line in Kelaniya. (Colombo Gazette)