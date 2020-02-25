Ten suspects, including 2 from Rajitha’s white van media briefing, arrested

Ten suspects, including two men who attended former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s controversial ‘white van’ media briefing, have been arrested.

The Police said that the ten suspects were arrested over a robbery committed in Gampaha.

According to the Police, the suspects had in their possession a T-56 weapon.

Among those arrested were two men who attended former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s controversial ‘white van’ media briefing staged just before the 16 November Presidential election.

The two men had claimed at that media briefing that they were part of a ‘white van’ abduction gang. (Colombo Gazette)