More than 875 International, Domestic exhibitors at the biggest wood industry show INDIAWOOD 2020

The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, organised by NürnbergMesse, is the region’s biggest knowledge sharing show for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accessories. It will be held from February 27-March 2, 2020at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, India.

The five-day mega show will focus on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization with the aim to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision. The show attracts visitors from all across the country and neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.

Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls and 12 country pavilions from Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, USA, INDIAWOOD 2020 will host more than 875 exhibitors from over 50 countries.

“We are delighted to present the 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, which has witnessed remarkable growth. The 2020 edition is expected to bring more exhibitors, visitors and newer technology and innovations to the forefront and will continue to remain the most important meeting place for the woodworking Industry in the Indian subcontinent”, said Peter Ottmann, CEO, NürnbergMesse GmbH.

Embraced by top international companies like BIESSE, FELDER, GRASS, HAFELE, HETTECH, HOMAG, REHAU, RENNER ITALIA, SCM & many more from various product categories, INDIAWOOD 2020 is all set to fuel the potential of the Indian wood working industry and establish the highest benchmarks in the exhibitions area.

Furniture and kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers have pre-registered for the event with great enthusiasm.

To enhance the visitor experience, INDIAWOOD provides a customized & personalized visitor badge upon pre-registering, furthermore visitors can also set business meetings through the INDIAWOOD APP. There shall be skill development programs by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

“INDIAWOOD is the all-encompassing forum for business, networking and insights on market and technology across the woodworking fraternity. From up skilling the carpenters to discovering innovative solutions to forging strategic brand alliances, INDIAWOOD 2020 is the place to be.”, shared Sonia Prashar, Chairperson & Managing Director, NürnbergMesse