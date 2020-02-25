Foreign Minister leaves for Geneva

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena left for Geneva early this morning, to participate in the 43rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The 43rd Session of the UNHRC began yesterday (24) with the human rights situation in Sri Lanka to be formally raised on Thursday (27).

The Media Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations Gamini Gunasekera told Colombo Gazette that Minister Gunawardena had left with a 2- member delegation, including State Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe.

Gunawardena is scheduled to hold a special discussion with UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on Friday (28) to convey Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1 of March 2019, he said.

The Media Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further revealed Gunawardena will address the 43rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council tomorrow (26), following which he will meet the Sri Lankan Committee in Geneva.

During his stay in Geneva, Gunawardena is set to hold discussions with the British Minister for Human Rights today (25), while discussions with members of the Inter – Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) will take place in the coming days. (Colombo Gazette)