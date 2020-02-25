CEB forced to cut power after CPC suspended fuel supply

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it was forced to cut power in some areas earlier this month after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation suspended fuel to some power stations.

In a report submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the CEB said that it had to shut down the West Coast Power Plant, ACE Power in Matara and all small thermal power plants in Thulhiriya, Mathugama and Kolonnawa on 3rd February as the CPC had suspended fuel to the CEB.

The CEB said that in order to ensure there was no total system failure, steps were taken to implement load shedding.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka had sought the report from the Ceylon Electricity Board.

The investigation report was sought on the two to two and half hour power cuts carried out on 3rd of February 2020 which impacted many parts of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)