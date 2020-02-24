SLFP rebels invited to join Sajith’s coalition

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa has invited the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to join the newly formed alliance “Samagi Jana Balavegaya” or United National Power, led by him.

The UNP-led alliance was recently formed in view of the General Elections.

Premadasa had extended the invitation during discussions with a group of SLFP members, including Kumara Welgama, over the weekend.

UNP MP Harin Fernando told Colombo Gazette the “Samagi Jana Balavegaya ” was confident that a large group of SLFPers will join the UNP-led alliance.

A number of SLFP councilmen are among those who are set to join the “Samagi Jana Balavegaya” , he said.

MP Fernando added that Sajith Premadasa is reportedly set to make an official announcement in this regard to the media tomorrow (25). (Colombo Gazette)