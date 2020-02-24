Mobitel introduces the latest Apple iPad 2 and Apple watch 5 Series

As the authorized reseller for apple devices ranging from iPhones, iPads, Apple watches, Mobitel is introducing the next generation Apple iPads and Apple Watch Series 5 to the local market.

Further consolidating its position as the preferred and trusted partner for apple devices. Customers can now purchase their favorite iPads and Watches at selected Mobitel outlets island wide or simply order online by visiting www.mobitel.lk/shop.

All Apple products purchased from Mobitel are assured of genuine warranty with superior after sales and customer care services.

The Apple iPad 10.2″ (32GB) is available for Rs. 109,890 while the iPad 10.2″ (128GB) is priced at Rs. 129,870. Priced competitively, the Apple Watch Series 5 40MM model at Rs. 92,970 and Series 5 44MM model at Rs. 99,900. Mobitel provides authorized Apple products to customers with a 1-year international warranty. Credit card instalments plans start from as low as Rs. 5,495 for the Apple iPad 10.2″ (32GB) and Rs. 4,995 for the Apple Watch Series 5 44MM in credit card purchases, offerings 0% installments on Nations Trust American Express and Union Bank Credit Cards.

Further, enhancing convenience and ease of use, Mobitel customers can now experience the latest technology of Apple devices coupled with Mobitle’s superior network quality, offering seamless connection to elevate your lifestyle.

Clearly leading the mobile telephony sector in Sri Lanka in terms of network quality and high speed broadband, Mobitel was awarded as the as the No. 1 mobile service provider to offer ultra-fast broadband connectivity in Sri Lanka by Ookla, the global leader in internet and mobile broadband speed testing. In addition, Mobitel’s advanced 4G LTE technology enables users to enjoy superior experience of enjoying high definition streaming videos and Multimedia Online Gaming (MMOG), making it the best mobile service partner for maximizing the exciting features in all apple devices.