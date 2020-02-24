Military Police deployed to ease Colombo traffic

The Sri Lanka Corps Military Police (SLCMP) of the Army have been deployed in most congested entry/exit points in Colombo and suburbs in order to assist and ease traffic congestion in collaboration with the Colombo City Traffic Division, Sri Lanka Army said.

Issuing a press release, it said the SLCMP of the Army were deployed on the guidelines given by the acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva under a new assignment.

The project, implemented following a conceptual notion, suggested by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, was launched this morning (24).

It is expected to minimize wastage of valuable man hours on roads and help increase national productivity through punctuality.

The deployment of Military Police personnel, covering most congested points across the city limits is expected to closely liaise with City Traffic Policemen during peak hours between 6.00 – 10.00 a.m and 4.00 – 7.00 p.m, seven days of the week.

In addition, SLCMP mobile cars and five motorbikes would continue to monitor congestion, coordinate communication and keep surveillance during those peak hours with the objective of alerting the public and encouraging them to use alternative roads, if necessary. (Colombo Gazette)