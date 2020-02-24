Matara to Hambantota stretch open for traffic from tomorrow

The Godagama- Barawakumbuka stretch of the Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open for traffic from midnight today (24), the Road Development Authority said.

The Godagama-Barawakumbuka segment of the Southern Expressway (E01) was declared open by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and was vested with the public yesterday (23).

This extension of the Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will enable direct travel from Colombo to Hambantota on the expressway.

Motorists can travel between Katunayake and Hambantota in three hours 45 minutes via the 96-kilometre stretch.(Colombo Gazette)