JVP refutes SLMC statement on alliance

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has refuted the recent statement made by Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauf Hakeem on forming an alliance to contest the General Elections.

Rauf Hakeem had announced during a SLMC meeting in Kandy yesterday (23) that the party was considering forming an alliance together with the JVP, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Civil Society Organizations to contest the upcoming General Elections.

Hakeem had revealed that discussions were underway in this regard.

An official statement issued by the JVP however, refuted the announcement, saying it was merely Rauf Hakeem’s personal opinion.

The party pointed out that no discussions had taken place to form an alliance with the SLMC, TNA or Civil Society Organizations.

The JVP said it was not necessary for the party to form an alliance to contest the election.

JVP will only contest under the National People’s Power led by JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, it affirmed via the statement.(Colombo Gazette)