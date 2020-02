A fire broke out at a chemicals supplies store in the Wewala Junction in Piliyandala today, the Police said.

The Police said that four fire engines from the Fire Departments in Moratuwa and Dehiwala, and Ceylon Electricity Board Unit in Kesbewa were dispatched to douse the fire.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. (Colombo Gazette)