Japan’s Belluna Co and Asia Capital PLC meet Prime Minister

Belluna Co. Japan and Asia Capital PLC, the developers of 447 Luna Tower recently met with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, for a discussion which was focused on the current Sri Lankan market and economy. The participants engaged in a very positive discussion with the Prime Minister and the Japanese delegation informed the Prime Minister of Japan’s optimistic approach to further invest in to the country.

Belluna Co. Japan and Asia Capital PLC also went on to inform and update the Prime Minister of all their current investments in the country which include a Rs. 10 billion condominium project located at Union Place; a 300-room city hotel on Marine Drive in Colombo 03 which is currently under construction; an ultra-luxurious 57 room resort known as Le Grand in Galle which opened August 2018; as well as their first resort endeavour with Marriott International, debuting the Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort entailing 70 villas, which opened in October 2018. Belluna Co. has already invested over USD 220 million into Sri Lanka and currently envisaged up to USD 450 million.

The Prime Minister reassured the delegation of the government’s fullest support with the current and future investments, which further strengthened Belluna’s confidence in the local market and in the Sri Lankan economy.

In addition, Belluna Co. Japan and Asia Capital PLC have also invested and acquired a prime block of land in the heart of Colombo for yet another mixed development project which will be announced in the near future.

The meeting was coordinated through the Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr. Nivard Cabraal with the participation of Mr. Hiroshi Yasuno – General Manager –Belluna Co., Japan; Mr. Stefan Abeyesinhe – Executive Director, Asia Capital PLC; Mr. Kiyonori Nakashima – Advisor – Development Department, Belluna Co. Japan; Mr. Sandun Hettige – Joint COO, Asia Capital PLC; and Mr. Reyhan Morris – Joint COO, Asia Capital PLC.

With a partnership that launched in 2015, Belluna Co. Ltd. Japan and Asia Capital PLC have together invested in some unique real estate development projects, which boast impeccable credentials in terms of excellent locations, reputed project partners, superlative designs and finishes, and much more. These large investments highlight the commitment of both companies to its current projects in the local market and confidence of its potential growth for the future.

The current government has further strengthened Japan’s interest in Sri Lanka, and Asia Capital PLC plans to bring in a further substantial amount of foreign direct investments to the country.