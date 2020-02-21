Seylan Mega Rewards for the Precious Moments in Life

Seylan Bank, the market leader for innovative customer solutions, introduces Seylan Mega Rewards, the Biggest Rewards Scheme for customers in the market. Mega Rewards builds on Definite Rewards launched in 2020, to reward all the precious moments of a customer’s life and will replace the ‘Seylan Sure’ and ‘Seylan Thilina Sayura’ loyalty scheme.

The rewards scheme is opened for personal savings and current accounts, proprietorship savings and current accounts and personal foreign currency fixed deposits and savings accounts, in addition to the Tikiri Minor Savings Accounts. The scheme will reward account holders during precious moments of their lives such as weddings, child birth, and milestone public examinations while also support them during surgeries and in retirement. Eligible Rupee savings and Foreign Currency savings customers will also be eligible for hotel stays of up to 2 nights.

Speaking on the launch of the Mega rewards scheme, Gamika De Silva – Head of Marketing and Sales, Seylan Bank said, “Seylan Bank has always been the bank with a heart, in the truest sense of the word. We have led the market in rewarding the loyalty of our customers, who are our biggest asset. We are delighted to present them with Mega Rewards, building on our market leading Definite Rewards scheme that was launched in 2001. All personal account holders who fulfill the simple eligibility criteria will benefit from this scheme, which is not a draw but a definite reward.”

Understanding the importance of significant moments in life, Seylan Mega Rewards offers customers a platform to achieve their personal aspirations. Eligible newlyweds will receive a cash gift of up to Rs. 100,000.00, while the new born will get a Tikiri account with up to Rs. 100,000.00 when an account holder gives birth. Children of eligible account holders who perform exceptionally well at Ordinary and Advanced Level Examinations, both local and overseas, will received handsome cash gifts, as well Tikiri Account holders who excel in the Grade 5 Scholarship examination. In the event an eligible account holder has to undergo an emergency surgery, Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, will reimburse up to Rs. 200,000.00 of the expenses.

Additionally, Rupee account holders will be eligible for the rewards scheme if they maintain a minimum of LKR 20,000.00 in their accounts over 6 or 12 months, depending on the category they are eligible for. The same time periods apply for foreign currency account holders who maintain a minimum balance of USD 500 or its equivalent in any other designated currency.

Seylan Bank, ‘the Bank with a Heart’ operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers and is evolving rapidly with new technology, innovative products and services to set a new benchmark in the banking sector. The Bank has expanded its footprint with over 172 branches across the country and boasts an ATM network of over 215 units covering crucial locations while 10 branches provide 365-day banking. Seylan Bank has a growing clientele of SME’s, Retail, Corporate Customers and has been recognized in the global arena for its excellence in Digital Marketing.