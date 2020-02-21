Power failure leads to water cut in several areas

A sudden disruption in water supply has been reported in Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-ela, Katunayake, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Gampaha, and Seeduwa, due to a power failure, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

An employee from the NWSDB told Colombo Gazette that the water supply was suddenly disrupted due to a power failure in the main water pump house in Sapugaskanda.

The NWSDB was currently unable to inform when water would be re-supplied to the affected areas, as the sudden power failure is being investigated, she said. (Colombo Gazette)

