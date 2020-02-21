MOD begins accepting applications for firearm licence

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced today that applications to obtain a firearm licence are now being accepted.

According to the Defence Ministry application forms are now available on its official website (defence.lk).

The Defence Ministry’s Civil Security and Development division regulates the firearm renewal system and registering of private security firms in Sri Lanka.

All persons in possession of a firearm must hold a valid licence in accordance with the Firearms Ordinance.

According to the Defence Ministry’s Senior Assistant Secretary of Civil Security and Development, Priyantha Sumanasekara, all firearms licences expire by 31st December every year and can be renewed prior to the expiry date by submitting a duly filled renewal form.

A statement by the Defence Ministry said that during the recently announced grace period, 200 firearms without valid permits or without renewed permits were handed over to Police stations in nine provinces.

Those who have handed over weapons during the amnesty will also be given three-months from the day that they have handed over the weapons to the Police to follow the renewal process. (Colombo Gazette)