Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force ship in Sri Lanka

Japanese ship ‘Takanami’ which belongs to the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, arrived at the port of Colombo today (21st February 2020) and was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander Ryouichi Nihara called on the Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at Western Naval Command Headquarters.

They held cordial discussions on several matters of bilateral importance and exchanged mementoes to mark the significance of the occasion.

The ship which is on a goodwill visit will remain in the island until 23rd February 2020. (Colombo Gazette)