Child killed and over twenty injured in bus collision

A child has died and over 20 persons were hospitalized following an accident involving 2 buses in the Naula Police Division along the Dambulla- Matale area today, the Police said.

A private bus plying from Dambulla- Matale, carrying a group of pilgrims to Adam’s Peak, had collided with another bus plying in the opposite direction.

The collision had occurred when the private bus carrying pilgrims had attempted to overtake a container truck around 7.30 this morning.

An 11- year old child seriously injured in the accident has succumbed to injuries.

The Police said over 20 injured persons have been admitted to the Nalanda and Matale Hospitals. (Colombo Gazette)