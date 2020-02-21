Body of missing Police Constable found

The body suspected to be of a Police Constable attached to the Kadawatha Police, who was reported missing, has been recovered from a jungle area in Pannala, the Police said

The body of the Officer was found in a jungle area in Werahera, Pannala this morning.

The Police say a suspect was also arrested in connection to the incident and investigations have been launched.

The 37 – year old Police Constable was reported missing since Monday (17).

Three Police teams were deployed to find the missing Officer who was last seen at the Police Barracks on Sunday night (16). (Colombo Gazette)