Swiss dessert promotion at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

The Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has your sweet tooth covered this season with a “Swiss Dessert Promotion” from the 20th – 29th February 2020. Take a bite out of the best, most indulgent desserts here in Colombo.

From Swiss Carrot Cakes to Apple Tortes, Swiss Chocolate Mousse, Hazelnut Cream Pie and Engadine Walnut Cake to name a few, these delectable items are available at the lobby lounge, AYU and the Robata Grill. Priced at Rs. 390/= and upwards.

For reservations please call 7 450 450 or email hotel.colombo.pr@movenpick.com