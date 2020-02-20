Section of Katunayake Expressway closed after fire

A section of the Katunayake Expressway was closed after a fire resulted in thick smoke affecting the vision of drivers.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that the Ja-Ela to Katunayake section of the Katunayake Expressway was temporarily closed.

Janaka Handunpathiraja, Assistant Director, Media and Public Relations at the Disaster Management Centre said that the fire had erupted in Ambalammulla, Gampaha.

The Air Force was used to bring the fire under control.

The Expressway was later reopened. (Colombo Gazette)