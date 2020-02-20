India and Sri Lanka to sign MoU to develop Jaffna Airport

The cabinet has approved a proposal to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (Mo) for the development of the Jaffna International Airport with the Government of India.

The Government said that steps have already been taken to develop the Jaffna International Airport in Palaly and Regional international flights have also begun from the Jaffna International Airport.

The Government of India has agreed to provide a grant of 300 million Sri Lankan rupees for this purpose.

This grant is expected to be used to improve facilities in the areas of airport terminal modification, electricity supply, utility services and transit services.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for the Development of the Jaffna International Airport with the Government of India. (Colombo Gazette)