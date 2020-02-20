Gazette to establish Sainthamaruthu Urban Council suspended

An Extraordinary Gazette notice issued last week to establish the Sainthamaruthu Urban Council has been suspended.

Cabinet spokesman Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters that the cabinet had decided not to approve the decision to establish the Sainthamaruthu Urban Council.

He said that the cabinet was of the opinion that there is a need to establish separate councils in other parts of the country as well.

As a result, it was decided to further discuss the matter and take a decision later.

Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon issued the Extraordinary Gazette last week.

The notice had stated “By virtue of the powers vested in me by Sub section (a), (b) and (d) of Section 284 of the Municipal Councils Ordinance (Chapter 252), I, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government, do hereby dissolve, the Kalmunai Municipal Council constituted by the order published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1188/1 of 11.06.2001 in order to vary the limits of Kalmunai Municipal Council and for the purpose of constituting new Local Authorities with effect from 19th March, 2022.”

The notice also stated that the term of office of the Sainthamaruthu Urban Council will commence on 20th March 2022. (Colombo Gazette)