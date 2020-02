The Constitutional Council has approved President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s nomination of Senior Deputy Solicitor General R. M. Sobhitha Rajakaruna as a Court of Appeal Judge.

The Constitutional Council also approved the nomination of Sanjeeva Jayawardena, PC. as a member of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Constitutional Council met under the chairmanship of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. (Colombo Gazette)