Cabinet approves proposal to withdraw from UNHRC Resolution

Cabinet has approved a proposal to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution co-sponsored by Sri Lanka.
Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that the proposal to withdraw from the resolution was tabled by Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
He said that cabinet was told that Resolution 30/1 and the followup Resolution 40/1 were harmful to Sri Lanka.
The Foreign Relations Minister has said that the resolution had been co-sponsored without the consent of then President Maithripala Sirisena.
As a result he sought cabinet approval to withdraw from the resolution and seek the support of the international community for the move.
The cabinet proposal by Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena states:
To announce Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1 of March 2019 on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’, which also incorporates and builds on preceding Resolutions 30/1 of October 2015 and 34/1 of March 2017.
To continue to work with the UN and its agencies, including the regular human rights mandates/bodies and mechanisms and seek as required, capacity building and technical assistance, in keeping with domestic priorities and policies.
To declare the Government’s commitment to achieve sustainable peace through an inclusive, domestically designed and executed reconciliation and accountability process, including through the appropriate adaptation of existing mechanisms, in line with the Government’s policy framework. This would comprise the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry (COI) headed by a Justice of the Supreme Court, to review the reports of previous Sri Lankan COIs which investigated alleged violations of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), to assess the status of implementation of their recommendations and to propose deliverable measures to implement them keeping in line with the new Government’s policy.
To through due democratic and legal processes, address other outstanding concerns and to introduce institutional reforms where necessary, in a manner consistent with Sri Lanka’s obligations including the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs). Demonstrate in good faith the policies rooted in the Government’s commitment to the people by advancing individual and collective rights and protections under the law, ensuring justice and reconciliation and addressing the concerns of vulnerable sections of society.
To announce the intention of the GoSL to work towards the closure of the Resolution, in cooperation with the members of the UN.
Bandula Gunawardena said that the cabinet unanimously approved the proposal.
The Foreign Relations Minister also briefed Parliament today on the decision to withdraw from the resolution. (Colombo Gazette)
Stop talking about the born traitors, but do something to eliminate them. Have a plan to dismantle the opposition and plan for the next 50 years to develop the country.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must deal with the people who enjoy being a curse than blessing to the country. The President doesn’t need to visit the government departments surprisingly, if the people understand what is right thing to do to help their own people to develop the country.
The Truth brings reality, together they bring Justice. Even if millions of people speak untruth or tell blatant lies, in one united voice, denying the Truth for many hundreds of years against the Truth, the Truth will remain firm and unshakeable. When a single person speaks the Truth against so many people, the Truth will show that it is permanent and timeless.
About 5 years ago, when UNHRC resolution 30/1 was passed, all the Tamils, both inside and outside Sri Lanka (SL), were unequivocal of the opinion that the Resolution would meet the usual, ruthless uncivilised behaviour of deception, dishonesty and rejection because they saw the accepting and rejecting agreements in the following instances;
1. Bandaranayake- Chelvanayakam Pact signed in 1958
2. Indo- Lanka Accord signed in 1987.
On 19-2-20 Mahinda Rajapakse the Prime Minister and an accused war criminal said “we have decided to withdraw from the UNHRC resolution 30/1”.
The past and present governments of Sri Lanka (SL), have been defending their wrong and evil deeds mainly by using three false defences named below, in world forums, including the UN and UNHRC;
1. Sovereignty of SL
2. Constitutionality of the issue
3. Internal matter of SL.
I would like to reveal the Truth and validity of each of the 3 defences.
a) SOVEREIGNTY OF SL
Sovereignty rests with people. Sovereignty arises from ALL the citizens of a country. Unless ALL the people approve by vote in a referendum for a constitution, the country does not have sovereignty.
The British colony of Southern Rhodesia was declared unilaterally independent by Ian Smith, in 1965, as a Republic, without a referendum from all the citizens for a constitution. Britain called it a “Rebel State” and Economic sanctions were imposed. The Republic was not admitted into the
British Commonwealth of Nations.
Ultimately, during 1979 at a Commonwealth Conference, Britain accepted its responsibility to duly handover the country to ALL the citizens of Southern Rhodesia. It held a conference in Lancaster, Britain and found a solution to duly grant independence.
Britain captured in 1796, and ruled indigenous Tamil homeland for 19 years separately. It captured Kandyan Kingdom in 1815. Portuguese Dutch and British rule was for a total of 310 years. Instead of ruling the North and East as a separate country, Britain created a “UNION”
of Tamil and Sinhalese nations, for administrative convenience only. Wrongly, the “UNION” was handed over in entirety, to the Sinhalese nation in 1948, without giving independence separately to Tamil homeland that existed for 310 years.
b) CONSTITUTIONALITY OF SL.
After 24 years of independence in 1948 as “The Dominion of Ceylon”, The Sinhalese passed a unilateral resolution in Dominion of Ceylon Parliament, without Tamil participation, in 1972 to declare the dominion as a Republic. They drafted a document and called it a “constitution”. It was a rebellion against Britain and the legitimate rights of Tamils for Self Determination.
There was no referendum held for all the Citizens to approve the constitution. So, SL remains an illegal country with no sovereignty, SL is ruled by a unilateral Mandate by the Sinhalese, practicing pseudo sovereignty.
This happened 7 years after Rhodesia did the same. But Britain a) recognised SL and b) Admitted into the Common wealth of Nations. Like Rhodesia no Economic sanctions were imposed against the rebel republic of SL and Lancaster type of conference was not mediated for Sinhalese and Tamils to resolve the matter
The Tamils of the North-East waited for 5 years from 1972 for Britain to act as in Southern Rhodesia with same measures. As no action was forthcoming from Britain The Indigenous Tamils held a plebiscite in 1977 to create a separate state named Tamil Eelam. The plebiscite was in favour of separation by 65% votes.
c) INTERNAL MATTER OF SL.
Obviously, the Indigenous Tamil issue in the island originates from a pre-colonial injustice. Therefore, the Tamil issue in SL is not an internal matter of SL but a pre-colonial matter.
GSL and Sinhala Buddhist Monks, had secret strategy to procrastinate for 5 years and withdraw from the resolution. During the 5 years, politicians became hate filled racists, bigger liars and rebellious against the world at large and Tamils. Now they lack civilised behaviour to accept Truth, Reality and justice.
After accepting the UNHRC resolutions, the former President Sirisena, blocked and sabotaged. He should be arrested and tried with his appointee Shavendra Silva and other war criminals. Also reparations should be paid to Tamil War victims.
Therefore the UNHRC should take the initiative to freeze all external Bank Accounts of GSL and war criminals, and send a UN Peacekeeping force, comprising of soldiers from the pre-colonial countries of Britain, Portugal and Holland to maintain law and order.
Bravo !!!