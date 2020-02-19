UNP Working Committee agrees to contest under ‘swan’

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has agreed to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election under the ‘swan’ symbol.

UNP Working Committee member Lakshman Kiriella said that the Working Committee met at the UNP Headquarters today and discussed the matter.

He said that at the meeting it was decided that the UNP will contest the election as part of UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa’s new alliance.

Kiriella also said that the UNP Working Committee agreed to contest the election under the ‘swan’ symbol.

Yesterday senior UNP members decided that the UNP led alliance “ Samagi Jana Balawegaya” must contest the election under the swan symbol.

They decided to put the matter before the UNP Working Committee for a final decision.

Earlier, Premadasa’s new alliance has looked at contesting the election under the ‘heart’ symbol. (Colombo Gazette)