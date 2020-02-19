Ranjan insists no “filth” in his telephone conversations

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake today insisted that there was no “filth” in the leaked telephone conversations he had with others.

Ramanayake questioned a statement made by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya in Parliament which was later reported in the media.

Speaking in Parliament today Ramanayake said that the Speaker was quoted in the media as saying that he had used filth in some of his telephone conversations, the recordings of which were obtained by the Police.

Ramanayake questioned the basis in which the conversations were termed as filth.

He said that among those he spoke to were former President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the wives of some politicians and others. (Colombo Gazette)