Public opening of Lotus Tower delayed owing to virus

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The public opening of the Lotus Tower has been further delayed owing to the coronavirus.

Officials said that most Chinese employees attached to the project had returned to China for the traditional Chinese New Year.

Project Director at the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC), Shantha Gunananda told the Colombo Gazette that most of the Chinese employees who had visited China for the New Year had not yet returned owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

As a result, he said that the public opening of the Lotus Tower has been further delayed.

The tower was opened to select invitees on 16 September 2019 by then President Maithripala Sirisena, seven years after the project commenced.

The Lotus Tower was scheduled to be handed over to the Government to commence public operations from March this year.

The 350-meter-high, multi-functional transmission, television and telecommunication tower, currently the country’s tallest structure, commenced in 2012.

The project was funded by China Export – Import Bank of China (EXIM). (Colombo Gazette)