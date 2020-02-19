Interdicted Judge Pilapitiya files writ application

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who was interdicted in January, filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal today.

The writ application requests the court to issue an interim injunction order preventing his arrest.

High Court Judge Pilapitiya was interdicted over the controversial telephone conversation he had with United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Judicial Services Commission presented its recommendations on Judge Gihan Pilapitiya to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in January.

The Judge was interdicted after the recommendations by the Commission were approved by the President. (Colombo Gazette)