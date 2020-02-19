EC informs UNP contesting under ‘swan’ makes Ravi leader

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Elections Commission (EC) has informed the United National Party (UNP) that Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake will be recognised as the leader of any party which uses the ‘swan’ as its symbol, the Colombo Gazette learns.

UNP sources told the Colombo Gazette that since the ‘swan’ symbol is registered under Karunanayake’s name it would make him the leader of the party under which the swan will contest an election.

The ‘swan’ is registered at the Elections Commission under the New Democratic Front.

Karunanayake registered the New Democratic Front under which former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka contested the 2010 presidential election.

While the party and swan were registered by Karunanayake, Sharmila Perera is listed as the General Secretary of the party.

The UNP had today sought the advice of the Elections Commission on the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election under the ‘swan’ symbol with UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

The UNP Working Committee had agreed to contest the election under the ‘swan’ symbol.

Earlier, Premadasa’s new alliance had looked at contesting the election under the ‘heart’ symbol but most UNP seniors opposed the move. (Colombo Gazette)